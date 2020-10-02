‘Did You Sit on It?’ Reporter Asks Chief of Staff Mark Meadows if WH Covered Up Hicks’ Diagnosis So Trump Could Attend Fundraiser

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was confronted by a reporter who questioned what the White House knew about Hope Hicks’ Covid-19 diagnosis, and when they knew it.

In a press gaggle outside the White House Friday — Meadows was questioned about whether the administration held off disclosing the news about Hicks contracting the virus so that President Donald Trump could attend a fundraiser on Thursday.

“What day and time did you find out that Hope Hicks had tested positive,” the reporter asked. “And did you sit on it and when was that in relation to when the president went out to the fund-raiser in New Jersey?

“I’m not going to get into the tick-tock,” Meadows replied. “I can tell you, in terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday. We actually pulled some of the people that had traveling in close contact. The reason why it was reported out, just frankly, is that we had already started the contact tracing just prior to that event.”

Meadows also gave an update on the president’s condition. He said Trump is currently experiencing “mild symptoms,” but is in “good spirits” and “very energetic.”

Watch above, via CNN.

