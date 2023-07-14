Digital Picket Line: Hollywood Strike Deals Blow to Podcasts as Actors Cease All Promotion of Work

Nearly 24 hours after the SAG-AFTRA guild called for a strike, it’s becoming more clear what avenues will be affected as a result — including podcasting.

The strike, which began on Thursday, was imminent and adds to the writers guild which has been picketing for fair wages since May 2nd. After there was no joint decision reached between the guild and studios on Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA promptly issued a strike notice to members which included a list of “withheld” activities.

In addition to not acting, singing, or performing, actors are discouraged from auditioning, interviewing, and even attending wardrobe fittings for future projects.

But the biggest blow that will no doubt be felt in the box office is the pause on all publicity for upcoming projects. This includes personal appearances, interviews, conventions, fan expos (including Comic-Con 2023), premieres/screenings, podcast appearances, and social media.

Now according to the rules, actors could still participate in and host their own podcasts but mention of any upcoming project in either TV or film would not be allowed and considered crossing the picket line.

The strike will also raise questions for podcast episodes that have been pre-recorded ahead of summer releases such as the highly anticipated Barbie film, Oppenheimer, or television shows like the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

The strike could spell out more work for podcast editors who will either have to scrap entire episodes or remove any mention of the promoted work from the interview. The disruption in the entertainment industry will also likely pave a way for influencer to be a driving force behind audiences flocking to theatres or turning into streaming platforms.

The rules don’t mention the use of exterior forms of promotion which could include top social media names. TikTok and YouTube stars could be recruited by studios with deep pockets to promote long awaited films and movies.

