Dinesh D’Souza Polls Twitter Over Whether it is ‘Appropriate to Cheer’ if ‘the Chinese Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane’

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza polled Twitter Tuesday over whether it is “appropriate to cheer” if China shoots down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane for visiting Taiwan.

Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday amid a warning from a state media analyst that her presence in the self-governing island would equate to an “invasion.”

The California Democrat ignored the apparent warning and was supported by more than two-dozen Republican lawmakers.

Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Right around the time Pelosi touched down in Taiwan, D’Souza asked his Twitter followers, “If the Chinese shoot down Pelosi’s plane, is it appropriate to cheer or immediately demand World War 3?”

As of 3:20 p.m. ET, more than 13,000 people had voted in the poll, with more than 75% of them agreeing cheering such an outcome is “appropriate.”

If the Chinese shoot down Pelosi’s plane, is it appropriate to cheer or immediately demand World War 3? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 2, 2022

Numerous D’Souza followers commented they found the poll was posted in poor taste.

One wrote, “I’m no Pelosi fan but that is a classless, despicable query. Does that make your mother proud? Geez.”

Another commented, “Neither. As much as I despise her I don’t wish her any harm.”

Yet one more D’Souza follower opined, “I agree with many of your takes but this ain’t it son.”

An analyst for China’s state-owned Global Times tweeted Friday the Chinese regime would be justified in shooting down a plane carrying the House Speaker.

“If U.S. fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion,” wrote Hu Xijin. “The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the U.S. fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.”

The tweet was taken down for violating Twitter’s rules.

