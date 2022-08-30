Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules Book Recalled on Publishing Day Due to ‘Significant Error’

Pro-Trump author and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza’s book version of his film 2000 Mules was recalled Tuesday due to a “significant error,” announced the author on the day it was set to be released.

“There is an elaborate sausage-making process that goes into a book,” D’Souza wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Somehow a significant error got missed by the publisher. It is now corrected but my book ‘2000 Mules’ is pushed back to October. The book is explosive so I’m glad it’s being done right,” he continued, adding, “It will be worth the wait!”

D’Souza’s publisher, Regnery Publishing, confirmed the recall and the book’s postponement on Twitter, but did not offer any further details on the error behind the move.

The book is based on the documentary of the same name, which former President Donald Trump screened at Mar-a-Lago and has hailed as revealing the “great election fraud.” The blurb for the book on Amazon reads:

With eyewitness testimony and the pinpoint precision and analytic sophistication of the forensic technique of geotracking, D’Souza demonstrates how an already corrupt system put in place by Democratic Party hacks and ‘community organizers’ was taken over and supercharged by national-level operatives to produce massive voter fraud.

The core of D’Souza’s conspiracy theory, which has been widely debunked, asserts that Democrats hired “mules” in the 2020 election to collect and repeatedly drop off ballots at the same dropbox over and over.

The Associated Press fact-checked the film and concluded it is “based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data, which is not precise enough to confirm that somebody deposited a ballot into a dropbox, according to experts.”

The publisher behind the book has also published the likes of Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, and Michelle Malkin.

