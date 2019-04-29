Director John Singleton Dies at 51

Filmmaker John Singleton, the acclaimed director of Boyz n the Hood, passed away today at 51 years old.

Following a recent stroke, his family announced today he would be taken off life support.

In a statement this afternoon, his family said, “John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

A great many people who either knew Singleton and/or loved his work took to Twitter to share their condolences:

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

This is way too sad. The word 'groundbreaker' is thrown around too easily, but it applied to John Singleton, an inspirational, influential film-maker. While he had many accomplishments in TV and film, you felt he had still more surprises up his sleeve. 51 is far too young to go. https://t.co/pyxb11seS7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 29, 2019

My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS .

Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com