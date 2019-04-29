comScore

Director John Singleton Dies at 51

By Josh FeldmanApr 29th, 2019, 5:32 pm

Filmmaker John Singleton, the acclaimed director of Boyz n the Hood, passed away today at 51 years old.

Following a recent stroke, his family announced today he would be taken off life support.

In a statement this afternoon, his family said, “John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

A great many people who either knew Singleton and/or loved his work took to Twitter to share their condolences:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Josh Feldman: