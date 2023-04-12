‘DISGRACE!’ Dem Candidate Stuns Debate Stage With Jaw-Dropping Defense Of Shipping Trash To Black Suburb — Gets Clobbered

A Democratic candidate for mayor stunned the entire debate stage with a jaw-dropping response that defended sending trash to a majority-Black suburb of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday night, Democratic candidates for mayor of Philadelphia faced off in a debate hosted by Fox 29 Philadelphia. The candidates on the stage were: Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown, businessman Jeff Brown, former Philadelphia City Council members Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, and Cherelle Parker, and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

In a shocking moment flagged by video influencer Acyn Torabi, co-moderator and Fox 29 anchor Shiba Russell asked Brown about his campaign’s focus on litter in the city, and accusations of environmental racism over the shipping of Philly’s trash to the majority-Black suburb of Chester.

His response stunned everyone on stage — including Russell — and drew quick condemnation from several candidates as co-moderator Jason Martinez tried to move on:

SHIBA RUSSELL: Alan Thank you. Jeff Brown, one of your campaign slogans is “pick up the bleep trash.” Littering, illegal dumping and some-timey garbage pickup system continues to be a persistent problem in the city. Where Philadelphia trucks some of its trash has spurred accusations of pollution and environmental racism, specifically from the residents of Chester. Would you, as mayor, keep or change the existing waste disposal contracts? JEFF BROWN: So I really don’t I’m not sure because I’d, I would bit it out, but I’m not sure if that changes it or not. But Chester is Chester. I’m worried about Philadelphians and, and how their lives are. And so what will come first to me is what would be best for my Philadelphians. SHIBA RUSSELL: So you don’t care about Chester? The trash that’s coming… JEFF BROWN: I do care. SHIBA RUSSELL: …from Philadelphia is… JEFF BROWN: I do care. But I don’t work for them if I’m the mayor. SHIBA RUSSELL: …is… REBECCA RHYNHART: Wow. JEFF BROWN: I work for Philadelphia, and the trash has to go somewhere, and whoever gets it is going to be unhappy with it. REBECCA RHYNHART: Well, that’s… That’s not really the appropriate answer, but we can discuss it… JASON MARTINEZ: Okay. Jeff Gold… CHERELLE PARKER: That response is the same way you you treat the Black and brown community that you (inaudible) HELEN GYM: It’s a disgrace!

Rhynhart circled back to the issue later in the debate while answering a question about a public health approach to problems like gun violence and addiction:

We need to have a public health approach to every aspect of our city, including some things such as where we put our trash. We shouldn’t be sending it to Chester to be burned.

