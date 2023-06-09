‘Disgraceful Day in American History’: Ted Cruz, MTG, Other Republicans Despair and Rage at Trump Indictment
In the hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents, longtime supporters including Ted Cruz have taken to Twitter to express their shock, disbelief, woe, and rage.
Trump was indicted this week on a slew of counts for his handling of classified documents and the investigation that followed. Announced on Thursday, the details of the indictment weren’t published until Friday afternoon. Read the unsealed indictment here.
Much of the right has expressed outrage over the indictment, and that includes some elected Republicans — though not Mitt Romney, who had a different take.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to his podcast and Twitter account to express his anger and worry over the news.
“I have to say today is a very sad day in American history. It is a shameful day in American history. It is a disgraceful day in American history,” Cruz lamented.
Cruz also took time to bash Attorney General Merrick Garland in the process, saying he will “go down in disgrace as the most partisan & political Attorney General in our nation’s history.”
Other Trump Republicans shared their own doomsday-esque reactions.
And there was just the MAGA social media in general.
Donald Trump Jr. posted a dramatic video of his father talking about rising above and embracing being a political outsider.
“No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try to destroy him, he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again!” Jr. wrote.
Among those MAGA influencers who are not elected, Charlie Kirk’s tweet was pretty representative.
