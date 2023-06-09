‘Disgraceful Day in American History’: Ted Cruz, MTG, Other Republicans Despair and Rage at Trump Indictment

In the hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents, longtime supporters including Ted Cruz have taken to Twitter to express their shock, disbelief, woe, and rage.

Trump was indicted this week on a slew of counts for his handling of classified documents and the investigation that followed. Announced on Thursday, the details of the indictment weren’t published until Friday afternoon. Read the unsealed indictment here.

Much of the right has expressed outrage over the indictment, and that includes some elected Republicans — though not Mitt Romney, who had a different take.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to his podcast and Twitter account to express his anger and worry over the news.

Merrick Garland is going to go down in disgrace as the most partisan & political Attorney General in our nation's history. More analysis of the Trump indictment on the latest episode of #Verdict with @BenFergusonShow! https://t.co/P7fiqD6ant pic.twitter.com/LRtLoxWvFF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 9, 2023

“I have to say today is a very sad day in American history. It is a shameful day in American history. It is a disgraceful day in American history,” Cruz lamented.

Cruz also took time to bash Attorney General Merrick Garland in the process, saying he will “go down in disgrace as the most partisan & political Attorney General in our nation’s history.”

Other Trump Republicans shared their own doomsday-esque reactions.

Sitting president indicts leading challenger. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/vzioLzGlKc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 9, 2023

37 counts of election interference is exactly what the DOJ just committed. pic.twitter.com/zotqVnxkBT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 9, 2023

These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not. Parents in Virginia know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 9, 2023

The phony Boxes Hoax indictment is an attempt to distract the American public from the millions of dollars in bribes that the Biden Crime Family received from foreign nationals. This scheme won't succeed. President Donald Trump will be back in the White House and Joe Biden will… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 9, 2023

The federal government has indicted President Trump for a “crime” that no one else would have been tried for. The weaponization of our government is totally out of control and we need to do everything in our power to bring it under control! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2023

And there was just the MAGA social media in general.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a dramatic video of his father talking about rising above and embracing being a political outsider.

No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try to destroy him, he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/e0u1KiUWSl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

“No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try to destroy him, he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again!” Jr. wrote.

Among those MAGA influencers who are not elected, Charlie Kirk’s tweet was pretty representative.

One day, hopefully soon, powerful, corrupt Democrats are going to start getting indicted. They started this. This is the only way to stop it. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 9, 2023

