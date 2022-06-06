Disneyland Paris Employee Under Fire for Ruining Proposal After Snatching Ring Out of Man’s Hand Mid-Question

A Disneyland Paris employee is in hot water after ruining a couple’s proposal in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

The video, which began to circulate on Tik Tok and Reddit on Saturday, sees a young couple on a small stage in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. As the man begins to get down on one knee and present his girlfriend with an engagement ring, it’s suddenly snatched out of his hand by a Disneyland Paris employee.

Taking the ring, the employee runs off stage and motions the couple to follow him. The confused man attempts to speak to the employee saying, “She just said yes!”

“Yes, that’s great,” the employee says cheerfully. “But it’s going to be even better over here!” he said, motioning the couple off of the stage.

The video was posted to Reddit by user u/wasgehtlan, who claimed to be friends with the man popping the question. They claimed he had asked about proposing on the stage and had been given permission from a female employee.

A spokesperson from Disney told Newsweek that they have attempted to make the situation right with the couple involved. “We regret how this was handled,” the Disney spokesperson said. “We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

