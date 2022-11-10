DNC Adviser Apologizes for Suggesting Lauren Boebert Might Join OnlyFans: ‘NEVER My Intention to Shame Women’

A Democratic Party adviser apologized Thursday after he suggested Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) might consider joining OnlyFans if she loses her reelection bid.

On Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC, Kurt Bardella was asked by host Joy Reid about Beobert’s close race against Democrat Adam Frisch. Reid asked him what Boebert might do next if she fails to retain her seat.

“I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella responded.

Reid laughed while Bardella went on to attack the “MAGA wing” of the Republican Party. The comment left former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) stunned.

After Bardella’s comments went viral on Twitter, he was criticized for the crass joke by a fellow progressive. He offered a tepid apology.

1.) I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in – that warrants consideration and reflection. I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period. https://t.co/AGuK92Ls7I — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

“I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in – that warrants consideration and reflection,” Bardella wrote. “I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period.”

He added:

There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans. Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy. That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer.

Boebert currently leads Frisch by fewer than 800 votes with more than 95% of the vote in.

