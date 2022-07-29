‘Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!’ Phil Mickelson Heckled While Teeing Off at LIV Tournament, Ends Up in Bunker

Phil Mickelson was heckled Friday before teeing off during a LIV Golf event in New Jersey, and his shot ended up in a bunker.

The 2021 PGA champion was at former President Donald Trump’s club and course in Bedminster. As he sized up the 16th hole at the Trump National Golf Club, a voice cut through the silence.

“Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!” a man yelled at the six-time major winner.

The New York Post reported:

As Phil Mickelson was about to get underway for his shotgun start on the par-3 16th, a man heckled him by shouting, “Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!” … Mickelson backed away from his ball, the crowd groused, and he gathered himself. Then, he knocked his tee shot into a greenside bunker. He went on to bogey the hole.

Mickelson was the first PGA tour star to jump to LIV. While initially flirting with the idea earlier this year, he was dismissive of human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

The upstart league has been controversial, given it is funded by the Saudi royal family’s Public Investment Fund.

Bedminster’s proximity to lower Manhattan has also seen protests aimed at league players and Trump this week.

Families of 9/11 victims have pleaded with the former president to renounce the league, but he has refused.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers who took part in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks were Saudi nationals.

