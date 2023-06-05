‘DO NOT BOO!’ Whoopi Goldberg Scolds View Audience for Jeering Tim Scott

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg jumped into action when the studio audience attempted to overshadow an answer from 2024 candidate Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) with loud booing.

Scott was a guest on the Monday edition of The View, where he explained his presidential platform and outlined his plan to beat former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for the GOP nomination.

At one point during the discussion, co-host Ana Navarro, a Florida resident, asked Scott point blank if he believed DeSantis and Republicans have gone too far with fighting culture wars, particularly with Disney, the parent company of ABC, which broadcasts The View.

“I don’t think that Republicans are going too far on some of the issues that you’re underlining. The truth of the matter is that when you look at what’s gone too far in the corporate culture is, in my opinion, the radical left making decisions to take stands against issues like the Georgia state election law,” Scott began.

“You think Disney is the radical left?” Navarro asked.

“I think Disney and Ron have been in a combat zone for a number of months over what I thought was the right issue as it relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with. I thought he started off on the right foot on that issue,” Scott said as the audience began to jeer loudly.

“No, no, no, no. Not here. I’m sorry, sir. Do not boo. This is The View, we accept — we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here. Please, you cannot do it. Please continue,” Goldberg said as the audience clapped. This is the second time in recent weeks Goldberg stepped in and stopped the audience from booing a prominent Republican.

