‘Do You Still Believe The Election Was Stolen?’ Reporters Confront Ginni Thomas As She Goes In And Out Of Jan. 6 Testimony

Reporters from several news outlets peppered Ginni Thomas with questions as she went back and forth to testify to the January 6 committee.

Last week, the committee secured an agreement for an interview with Mrs. Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a vocal pro-Trump, pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally that preceded the attack.

On Thursday, reporters began posting videos as Thomas went in to testify in person, behind closed doors.

Annie Grayer of CNN posted a clip of Thomas on her way in:

ANNIE GRAYER: Ms. Thomas, why do you feel like you need to speak to the committee to clear your name? GINNI THOMAS: Thank you for being here. ANNIE GRAYER: Did you speak with your husband and of your beliefs in the election being stolen? GINNI THOMAS: Thank you for your question. I look forward to answering the members.

NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022

James Levinson of Fox News also caught that exchange:

NEW: Ginni Thomas walked into her interview with the January 6 Cmte she did not respond to questions when asked why she felt like she attended the hearing and whether she had spoken to her husband about clearing her name. pic.twitter.com/OjPwtMl8tc — James Levinson (@james_levinson) September 29, 2022

About an hour later, Liz Brown-Kaiser of NBC News posted another walk-and-talk exchange, as did Levinson:

LIZ BROWN-KAISER: Ms. Thomas, do you still believe the election was stolen? JAMES LEVINSON: Ms. Thomas, how’d the session go today? LIZ BROWN-KAISER: Are you done for the day? Are you coming back? Do you speak to your husband about the election and your conversations with Mark Meadows?

Ginni Thomas emerged from the Jan. 6 cmte deposition room around 10:38 am and is currently holding in a different conference room w/ her atty and others. pic.twitter.com/M8otq9jCS0 — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 29, 2022

MORE: Ginni Thomas returned back to the Jan 6th committee conf room after a short break she did not respond to questions on what she had discussed with the cmte and whether she believed the election was stolen pic.twitter.com/nAlMuOVvFw — James Levinson (@james_levinson) September 29, 2022

Brown-Kaiser caught her going back in minutes later:

She re-entered her deposition at 10:51 am. pic.twitter.com/TyZnZiDs7o — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 29, 2022

Justice Thomas has faced criticism for casting the lone vote to withhold text messages and other documents from the Jan. 6 committee — a vote he cast before his wife’s involvement had been made public.

