Doc Tells CNN Biden’s Vaccination Plan Won’t Cut it: He’s Aiming for 1 Million Shots a Day, But We Need to Triple That

An expert is telling CNN that Joe Biden’s vaccine plan of 100 million doses in his first 100 days is far from aspirational — and, in fact, way lower than it needs to be.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Thursday, Dr. Carlos del Rio — a professor of medicine, global health, and epidemiology, and the associate dean at the Emory University School of Medicine — said that Biden’s vaccination goal needs to be several times higher.

“I would say even a million day, which is what [Biden] is proposing, is low,” del Rio said. “We need to shoot for higher goals. We need to shoot for two-and-a-half to three million people a day. And I know it’s going to be hard, but with resources and ingenuity, we’ll be able to do it.”

The doctor went on to say that in order to get to that number, the Biden administration will need to implement “very innovative plans” — including setting up mass vaccination sites at stadiums and theme parks and expanding the pool of who can administer the vaccine.

“We need to take the task of the doctor or the nurse, and instead of having them immunize, move it down to other people,” del Rio said. “We need to move it down to medical students, to nursing students. And we need to recruit them and just be open 24/7, work on weekends. And if we do that, we’ll get to where we need to get to.”

Watch above, via CNN.

