Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco, told a surprised Brianna Keilar that President Donald Trump still has more than a one-in-ten chance of dying from his current COVID-19 infection.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Dr. Wachter gave Keilar the news that even at this point in Trump’s recovery, there’s still a “significant” risk of death.

“He’s doing well, that’s great, he is not out of the woods,” Dr. Wachter said. “It won’t really be until next week that he would be getting to the end of the period during which we worry about a significant deterioration and compromise of his breathing.”

He went on to add that despite Dr. Sean Conley’s most recent upbeat update on Trump’s health, “at this point you’d still say, if you took the overall numbers of patients with covid, as severe as he had with the risk factors he had, he still has a significant chance, probably more than one in 10, of dying of this episode. So it’s nothing to be taken lightly.

Keilar, taken aback, said “Oh, okay, I mean that’s a considerable number, right?”

She then added that “The reverse of that would be nine of 10 have not.”

Wachter also told Keilar that Trump working in the White House is not a concern for his recovery, but that “He is almost certainly still contagious, and will be on average until about 10 days after his symptoms have gone away.”

“So he’s still on the contagious period, he’s not at the peak of its contagiousness was probably which was probably on Wednesday or Thursday, but that’s the riskiest thing right now. Not so much to him, but the riskiest thing is if he’s wandering around the building, particularly if he’s not wearing a mask, then he has other people will come in contact with him at risk,” he said.

