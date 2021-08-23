Dog Lovers ERUPT Over Report that Cuomo Left His Shepherd Mix Behind at the Governor’s Mansion: ‘Most A**hole Thing’ He’s Ever Done

By Leia Idliby Aug 23rd, 2021
 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has found himself in the in the midst of another scandal.

According to the Times Union, the governor, who has been residing with one of his sisters in Westchester County as his tenure comes to a close, asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if someone wanted to keep his dog Captain.

The “high-strung” shepherd mix has reportedly been staying at the state-owned residence since Cuomo moved out last week, as the governor’s resignation will become official on Monday night.

The Times Union added that State Police sources claimed a mansion employee took home the dog, who “has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018,” but eventually returned him.

While Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor, has denied the allegation, saying, “Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing,” dog lovers on Twitter were horrified by the report:


