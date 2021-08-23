Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has found himself in the in the midst of another scandal.

According to the Times Union, the governor, who has been residing with one of his sisters in Westchester County as his tenure comes to a close, asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if someone wanted to keep his dog Captain.

The “high-strung” shepherd mix has reportedly been staying at the state-owned residence since Cuomo moved out last week, as the governor’s resignation will become official on Monday night.

The Times Union added that State Police sources claimed a mansion employee took home the dog, who “has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018,” but eventually returned him.

While Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor, has denied the allegation, saying, “Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing,” dog lovers on Twitter were horrified by the report:

This may be the most asshole thing Cuomo has ever done. You move out and leave your dog behind? What a complete twat. https://t.co/KFuTVly3Hq — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 23, 2021

What an asshole. “Cuomo’s dog Captain left at mansion after governor departed” https://t.co/ApReSQ4KCv — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) August 23, 2021

Truly devoid of compassion or empathy. Good riddance to this governor and I hope this poor dog finds a loving forever home soon. — Lauren Ashcraft 💜 (@VoteAshcraft) August 23, 2021

would anyone like Andrew Cuomo’s dog???? https://t.co/BSA4HDoSoh — Matt Collette (@matt_pc) August 23, 2021

2018: Splinter’s @cliomiso writes that Andrew Cuomo’s dog is clearly a good boy who needs saving from Cuomo. 2021: Andrew Cuomo is reportedly trying to unload his dog on anyone he can find. Once again, Splinter was right!!!https://t.co/I0jSeUeNvohttps://t.co/6VhAXV7Hio pic.twitter.com/bk89b2wwqH — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) August 23, 2021

(no one wants to say too much about Cuomo’s “nipper” dog Captain, now unwanted by the Governor, for fear of someone saying to them: “How’d YOU like to take Captain home with you?”) https://t.co/xBpZyB5pfg — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 23, 2021

Abandoning a dog is an almost comically evil coda to Cuomo’s tenure in Albany. https://t.co/cjLla92Zm9 — David M. Ewalt (@dewalt) August 23, 2021

Cuomo abandoned his dog. https://t.co/UWWxVCcZd4 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 23, 2021

If there were any remaining questions about Andrew Cuomo’s character … he left his dog behind when he moved out of the Executive Mansion. https://t.co/V8u7VK2lHr — Chris Churchill (@chris_churchill) August 23, 2021

Carl Paladino took his son’s dog Duke everywhere after he was orphaned and absolutely doted on the gassy gray pit bull only to have NYC reporters, acting on whispers from Cuomo’s campaign, show up to Buffalo City Hall asking to see his license. 10+ years later, this post script: https://t.co/5ylUjJ9g4y — Zach Smalt (@zachsmalt) August 23, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently has asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if anyone would like to keep his dog, Captain, who has remained at the state-owned residence after the governor recently moved out.https://t.co/s0okMsjg9v — Will Feuer (@WillFOIA) August 23, 2021

Wait. He ditched his dog? https://t.co/qV2zgBK6qM — katie rosman (@katierosman) August 23, 2021

trump is a despicable sociopath too, but at least he didn’t use a dog as a political prop Do you realise how much of a shitbag you have to be to be worse than trump on a metric like that ‽ — Scott #BLM #ACAB #AbolishThePolice Menor (@smenor) August 23, 2021

Is the governor unable to find an apartment within his price range that allows dogs? https://t.co/9TGVBj0Cjz — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 23, 2021

Possession is 9/10ths the law, that dog is now governor of New York https://t.co/hnbuK7ePeI — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 23, 2021

Add “someone who never should have owned a dog” to the list. https://t.co/nAGAXwv4sg — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) August 23, 2021



——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com