Dominion Lawsuit Against Giuliani Reveals Shocking Death Threats Made Against Company

Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani revealed shocking death threats made against employees of the company following the 2020 election.

Dominion has recently filed a 107-page lawsuit — read it in full here — accusing Giuliani of leading a disinformation campaign against the company, citing the lawyer’s “demonstrably false” claims of election fraud following former President Donald Trump’s loss.

Without any evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, Giuliani, and other lawyers representing Trump, publicly promoted the baseless theory that the election was rigged. Many of those theories involved the unfounded claim that Dominion, a voting company used in U.S. elections, was used to switch votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Giuliani’s own assertions about the company prompted Trump supporters to launch graphic death threats at Dominion employees.

“You’re all fucking dead, You’re all fucking dead. We’re bringing back the firing squad and you fuckers are all dead, everybody involved up against the wall you motherfuckers,” one voicemail sent to Dominion customer support said. “We’re gonna have a fucking lottery to fucking give people a chance to shoot you motherfuckers you fucking wait you cocksuckers you commie pieces of shit. We’re going to fucking kill you all you motherfuckers.”

The message continued, including even threats and citing an executive order regarding election interference:

After a fair trial of course you pieces of shit. The American people are fucking coming for you this is the end of your fucking line guys your fucking days are numbered you better enjoy your Thanksgiving because you’ll never see another one you fucking cocksuckers. You will be gone soon. Happy Thanksgiving. Cock suckers. You’re almost done just watch and see what happens. Check out the executive order from September 12, 2018. You’ll see what’s going to happen. You’ll own nothing. You’ll be on the fucking 2030 plan because you’ll own nothing you fucking cocksuckers. It’s coming. Buckle your fucking seatbelts. Watch what’s going to happen next.

Other messages sent to Dominion employees threatened that they only “have 24 hours” before “time is up,” while another said, “we’re gonna blow your fucking building up.”

The complaint also referenced several tweets and comments from viewers of Giuliani’s Dec. 25 episode of the Common Sense podcast, during which he accused Dominion of election irregularities.

“Over a three-hour period on December 21, 2020, the terms ‘dominion’ and ‘fraud’ were tweeted out together by more than 2,200 users with over 8.75 million total followers,” the complaint stated, adding, “Among the hundreds of millions of people who were exposed to Giuliani’s falsehoods about Dominion, one wrote ‘Giuliani said Dominion is owned by Venezuela’s Maduro!'”

