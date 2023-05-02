Don Jr. Blasts Fox News For Not Having Him in Over 9 Months: ‘Not a Call, Not an Invite, Not Anything’

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Fox News for not inviting him on the network at all in the last nine months.

The former president’s son, in an appearance on The Steak For Breakfast Podcast first reported by The Daily Beast, discussed his latest venture, an exclusive podcast on Rumble titled Triggered.

“I got into it for the same reason. I’ve been seeing, I’ve been watching the censorship happening even in conservative mainstream media. I mean, you saw what sort of Fox did to Tucker Carlson, last week and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative,” Trump Jr. said.

“Like, is it a brilliant plan to send $130 billion dollars to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations in the world, while simultaneously launching not just a proxy war, which we’ve been fighting for two years with Russia, but also seemingly a ground war, against the world’s largest nuclear power by volume of nuclear ballistic missiles,” he continued.

Trump Jr. suggested that it could be his continued support of the “America First” agenda that has seen his appearances on Fox dwindle.

“I noticed even with me, you know, I’ve been at sort of outspoken America First and I used to be on Fox 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 times a week. I haven’t been on in nine months. Not a call, not an invite, not anything. And so I understand what it, what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices,” Trump Jr. added.

Mediaite’s Colby Hall reported in March that Trump’s family had disappeared from the air at Fox News. Don Jr., his brother Eric Trump, and his wife Lara Trump, who were once regulars on the network, have not made an appearance in months.

Listen above via The Steak For Breakfast Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com