Don Jr. Claims He Was Warned By Fox Insiders to ‘Expect Retaliation’ From Network: They Are ‘At War With Conservatives’

Donald Trump Jr. has held nothing back in his criticism of Fox News over the firing of Tucker Carlson and he claims the executives at the networks are not taking it well.

While Trump Jr. has been very vocal about his disappointment in Fox for ousting Carlson go last Monday, his most recent comments called out the network for refusing to have him on as a guest in over nine months.

Trump Jr. accused Fox of “censorship” on the Monday edition of The Steak For Breakfast Podcast, saying, “I’ve been watching the censorship happening even in conservative mainstream media. I mean, you saw what sort of Fox did to Tucker Carlson, last week and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative.”

“I’ve been at sort of outspoken America First and I used to be on Fox 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 times a week. I haven’t been on in nine months. Not a call, not an invite, not anything. And so I understand what it, what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices,” Trump Jr. added.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. took to Twitter claiming the executives at Fox are unhappy with his recent criticism.

“Have heard from a few of my friends at Fox News that the leftist executives running things there are pissed at me for calling them out over firing Tucker and to ‘expect retaliation,'” Trump Jr. wrote.

“A lot of good people still work at Fox, but their RINO leadership is at war with conservatives!” he added.

Fox News did not immediately reply to Mediaite’s request for comment.

