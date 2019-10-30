Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would be ‘really rich’ if only his dad were former Vice President Joe Biden: “I could go abroad and make millions off my father’s presidency.’

The Trump scion’s real-life, unironic comment came at the end of Hannity’s Wednesday show, during a segment in which the Fox News host was again pushing the baseless theory that Biden engaged in an improper quid pro quo when he urged Ukraine to fire an incompetent prosecutor — as every other Western nation and even the Ukrainian parliament wanted — in exchange for US aid.

“Imagine if that wasn’t your name, Hunter Biden,” Hannity asked, pointing to Biden’s son’s lucrative role as an adviser to a Ukrainian natural gas company, despite having work experience in the energy industry.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden because I could go abroad and make millions off of my father’s presidency,” the son of President Donald Trump told Hannity in what appeared to be not insignificant Freudian slip. as Biden has never been president.

“I would be a rich guy. It would be incredible,” Trump Jr. continued, seemingly unaware of the implications of the arugment he was making. “But because my name is Trump come if I took 1.5 dollars from China, not $1.5 billion like Hunter, but $1.5, their heads would explode.”

The Trump Organization, run by Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric, have had extensive dealings in foreign countries, worth untold millions, since 2016 and Trump’s sister, Ivanka, has had dozens of lucrative trademarks approved by China since her father was elected to the White House.

Attacking Biden’s son for nepotism, Trump Jr. said if he had done the same thing “[the press] would have an aneurysm with fake news problems.”

“That is the double standard that we are living under right now,” Trump Jr. concluded, speaking the truth. “That is the double standard the American people are sick and tired of.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

