Donald Trump Jr. reportedly attacked his father’s investigator, Bob Mueller, in his new book and mocked Mueller’s appearance in Congress this past summer as a moment where he “stutter[ed] and babble[d] his way through five hours of testimony.”

According to the New York Times, which acquired an advanced copy of the eldest Trump son’s new book, the Trump scion wrote that he “almost felt bad” about what he characterized as a pitiful public appearance by Mueller. Grandiosely exaggerating the threat to himself, Trump Jr. said: “If it weren’t for the fact that I was probably number two on the guy’s kill list for years, I might have.”

Trump Jr. was pulled into Mueller’s investigation of ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian election interference in the 2016 election after revelations about the now infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting he attended. Trump Jr. notably replied “If it’s what I think it is, I love it” to the prospect of Russian operatives providing damaging information about his father’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

But in addition to who Trump Jr.’s singles out for attacks, the book is also notable for what it leaves out. And the timing around one omission, in particular, is striking.

“[The book] mentions Joseph R. Biden Jr., the former vice president, but the book went to press before Mr. Trump’s father began drawing attention to work that Mr. Biden’s son Hunter did with a Ukrainian company while Mr. Biden was in office,” the Times points out. “That work was part of an investigation that the president pushed Ukrainian officials to pursue, which is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.”

