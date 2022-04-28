Don Jr. Shares Poll — Commissioned by Pro-J.D. Vance PAC — Showing Vance With a Big Lead in Ohio

Donald Trump Jr. shared a poll Thursday that shows J.D. Vance with a commanding lead in his Ohio Republican Senate primary after his father endorsed the Hillbilly Elegy author. The son of the former president neglected to mention, however, that the poll was commissioned by a pro-Vance Super PAC.

Taken after former President Donald Trump endorsed Vance last week, the poll purports to show him crushing the competition.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, a pollster known for gauging support in Republican races, asked Ohio conservatives who they support.

The pollster released its results exclusively to Breitbart News, which reported Vance leads a crowded pack with 31% support.

The poll asked, “If the Republican primary election for U.S. Senator were held today, for which of the following candidates would you vote?”

Vance’s 31% is up from 25% on April 19. Josh Mandel is in second place, with 19% support, according to the poll.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates reported Vance, Mandel, and Mike Gibbons were in a dead heat in the month of March. Matt Dolan, Gibbons and Jane Timken garnered 12%, 12% and eight percent, respectively. According to Breitbart, 17% of Ohio Republicans remain undecided.

Don. Jr. shared the survey Thursday:

🚨New Ohio Senate Poll!!! #OHSen🚨 Vance: 31%

Mandel: 19%

Dolan: 12%

Gibbons: 12%

Timken: 8% Exclusive: Trump-Endorsed J.D. Vance Takes Commanding Lead in New Pollhttps://t.co/BgSLxoGbh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 28, 2022

Trump’s eldest son posted the Protect Ohio Values PAC-commissioned poll a week after he posted an attack ad on Mandel from the same PAC.

Ohio friends – Meet the real @JoshMandelOhio. The Club for Chinese Growth backed establishment candidate in the #OHSen race. pic.twitter.com/RTZEfGo3i6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 21, 2022

Don. Jr. did not note in his tweet that the Protect Ohio Values PAC, which has endorsed Vance in the race and is largely funded by Peter Thiel, commissioned the poll. Thiel has reportedly donated over $13.5 million to the PAC.

The poll surveyed 800 likely voters in Ohio from April 25 to April 26 and reported a margin of error at +/- 3.46 points.

