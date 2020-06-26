Don Lemon Flays Trump’s Message That ‘Scary Black People’ Are Trying To Take Away ‘White People’s America’

CNN host Don Lemon told SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump is using fear of “scary black people” who want to take away “white people’s America,” but that “America is ready to move on.”

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Lemon about Trump’s campaign messaging.

“Seems like he’s so out of touch with America, he’s just like an angry old man yelling about things that are changing,” Obeidallah said.

“It’s easy to fall back on stereotypes. It’s easy to make the black man the boogeyman right?” Lemon said. “Fear. He is using fear to scare people, ‘Oh my gosh, these scary black people want to take away the world that you know, the America that you created. which is not true.”

Lemon pointed out that “Black people built this country, built the White House, and they did it all for free. Their contribution was free. As slaves.”

“So for him to play on the fear of white Americans by making them think that these black people want something extra and are trying to take away their America, meaning white people’s America, is quite simply bull. It’s crap,” Lemon said.

He added that he agrees Trump “is like an old man screaming ‘Get off my lawn,” and that while Trump may not realize it, “I think the people around him have realized is that he’s in the past. He needs to change his tone because America is ready to move on.”

“Those young people are out there, of all ethnicities, are pulling us into the present and pulling us into the future saying ‘This is not the America that we want. We don’t want an America the capitalizes on the discrimination of certain people in the society. We wanted America that promises a more perfect union for everyone, where that is available for everyone and not just for some.'” Lemon said.

Lemon concluded by calling Trump a “relic,” and adding that “world is going to pass him by. And all those people who he’s trying to capitalize on their fear with racism, it’s going to pass them by as well. So he needs to get on the train or get off. And if he doesn’t, then it’s over.”

