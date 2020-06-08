CNN’s Don Lemon went off on Donald Trump on Monday night, calling out the president’s habitual, incessant propensity to lie — all the time, about even the littlest things.

The CNN host, who is a constant critic of Trump’s dishonesty, keyed in on one of the most transparently disingenuous and logic-defying claims the president has made of late, when he told Fox News radio host Brian Kilmeade that he had only visited the White House’s secure bunker for an “inspection” during protests a week and a half ago, instead of retreating there after Secret Service concerns about his safety.

“About that bunker. Remember how mad the president was when word leaked the Secret Service had rushed him to the underground bunker for about an hour,” Lemon recalled. “Remember when he insisted that it wasn’t true. He was just inspecting the bunker?”

“This maybe shocking to you, it turns out that was a lie,” a deadpan Lemon said before playing a clip of Attorney General Bill Barr publicly contradicting Trump’s claim during a Fox News interview with Bret Baier on Monday.

“The attorney general completely contradicting the president. Not an inspection. It wasn’t a little bitty time of inspection. That was a lie,” Lemon emphasized. “How many times does someone have to lie to you before you figure out they’re a liar? They have ssue with telling the truth. Just one of thousands and thousands of lies. Lies on top of lies. Lies, lies and more lies. Big and small from this president.”

Of note: as of June 1, Trump was nearing 20,000 lies as president, according to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker column.

Lemon then played a clip of retired General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell appearing on CNN’s State of the Union this past Sunday. “The one word I have to use is the word I would never have used before. I never would have used it with any of the four presidents I have worked for. He lies,” Powell stated.

“You have to call things what they are. He’s right,” Lemon said, agreeing with Powell’s assessment of the overwhelming case against Trump. “This president will lie about anything. Even the bunker story. Because he cannot tolerate looking weak. That’s why he stood in the Rose Garden last week declaring himself the “law and order president.” While peaceful protestors were gassed so he could March over to the church, scowling, with a borrowed bible in his hand. He did all that because he couldn’t take looking weak. And now we know what we knew all along. He lied.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

