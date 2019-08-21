CNN’s Don Lemon mocked President Donald Trump for a self-centered, thin-skinned response to the Danish Prime Minister dismissing as “absurd” the notion of selling Greenland to the US: “Me, me, me, me, me, me, MEEE! It’s all about me.”

Earlier on Wednesday in a informal press scrum at the White House, Trump had lashed out at Danish PM Mette Frederiksen for her perfunctory refusal to entertain offers on the world’s largest island, which is an autonomous region under the aegis of her country. The president, who had abruptly canceled a scheduled trip to Denmark the day before, was clearly wounded by Frederisken’s “absurd” comment and fired back, calling it “very nasty, very inappropriate.”

“The president doubling down today on his feud with our NATO ally, Denmark,” Lemon noted, before playing a clip of Trump venting at Frederiksen. “And in case you think he’s not taking it all personally, he is.”

“‘She blew me off. I have friends from Denmark. It’s absurd. Absurd!'” Lemon said, repeating Trump’s words while mock crying. “Me, me, me, me, me, me, me MEEE!” It’s all about me,” he then sang, faux-opera style, summing up his take on the president’s tetchy reaction.

“But back to what the president called the prime minister: nasty. Hmm, where have we heard that before?” Lemon asked, and then answered. “Nasty: It’s his favorite insult. For anybody who crosses him. The former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, San Juan mayor Yulín Cruz. Not to mention Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush. I only have two hours tonight so I won’t go on. The list goes on and on.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com