Don Lemon Airs Bombshell Jan. 6 Documentary Footage of Ivanka, Grills Filmmaker Alex Holder

CNN’s Don Lemon previewed Ivanka Trump footage from the bombshell Jan. 6 documentary, and interviewed filmmaker Alex Holder about the former first daughter’s contribution.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, the anchor introduced never-before-seen footage of Ivanka Trump singing a different tune for Holder than she did for the Jan. 6 committee:

And he wants to make sure that their voice is heard, and not muted, and will continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted, and that’s what he should do.

And that’s not right. It’s not acceptable. And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most, and he loves this country, and he loves this country’s people.

IVANKA TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP: I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard. And he campaigned for the voiceless. And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now and really question the sanctity of our elections.

And I want you to listen closely, because this is the footage and the content that Alex Holder tells me the committee questioned him about.

DON LEMON: Minutes before airtime, we received this raw footage, an outtake from the documentary now seen for the first time on CNN.

Lemon then played his interview with Holder, in which he asked the filmmaker about his talks with Ivanka, and what the Jan. 6 committee is most interested in:

LEMON: You spent the whole day with them. I want to know what their questions were focused on. What was the focus of their questions?

HOLDER: So, I think — I don’t really want to go into too much detail about the committee, because I think it might sort of interfere with what they’re doing, and I wouldn’t want to be seen as sort of compromising their investigation.

LEMON: So, without going into specifics — I know you don’t want to go into specifics about questions. I mean, we do this all the time.

What was the focus of their questions? What…

HOLDER: I think the focus was on the material that we had captured on January 6 and also on some of the interviews as well, some of the interviews that I had with the Trump family.

LEMON: What were they most interested in today?

Because you spent hours and hours with the Trump family, with Trump associates, with the former president, with the former vice president. So, what were they most interested in about the time that you spent with them?

HOLDER: I think they were interested in them talking about the election and about whether the election had any irregularities and also their comments, if any, on January 6.

LEMON: Did you — was there anything — because there’s a lot of — I’m sure there’s a lot that was left on the editing room floor, right, because you only have a certain amount of time to put a documentary together. You don’t have forever.

HOLDER: Yes.

LEMON: Was there anything that they were interested in that does not appear in the documentary?

HOLDER: Yes, so, I mean, the main one being, there’s sort of a — the first part of the — Ivanka Trump’s sort of reaction to her father’s position on the election is in the documentary.

But there’s another part of it that didn’t make it into the documentary. And they were interested in her entire sort of piece on that particular point.

LEMON: Mm-hmm.

Inconsistencies perhaps, in — because she says one thing to her father, she says another thing to the committee, and perhaps something different in your documentary.

Were they focused on possible inconsistencies from Ivanka Trump?

HOLDER: Yes, I think so, yes.

LEMON: How so?

HOLDER: I think they were just — they wanted to understand exactly when that particular interview took place and how it came about.

And I think they — well, I think quite a few people think there’s sort of — some sort of inconsistency between — between what she said to the committee and what she said to me.