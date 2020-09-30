CNN’s Don Lemon suggested President Donald Trump was “hopped up” on drugs at his first debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Their theory of the case was this,” host Chris Cuomo said in post-debate segment with Lemon, referring to the president’s preparation for the debate. “We’re going to come out and hammer him. We’re going to show that he gets addled. That he can’t keep up with the pace of Donald Trump. And that Donald Trump is mighty and strong and Joe is stuttering and weak.”

Lemon replied, “Listen, we are in the age where people do things — I felt like I was watching a kid whose doctor had prescribed him too much Adderall. Am I wrong? That’s how I feel. He was overly aggressive. Just — it’s like he was hopped up on — I don’t know what was going on.”

The president’s campaign team had earlier requested that the candidates be subject to a drug test prior to the debate, but Biden’s campaign refused the request. The president suggested on Twitter Sunday that Biden might be the one using performance-enhancing drugs, writing, “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]