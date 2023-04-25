‘Don Lemon Was Right!’ Dem Ro Khanna And Others Rally To Fired CNN Star’s Defense Over Explosive Black History Exchange

California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna and others defended anchor Don Lemon over an explosive interview with a GOP candidate that may have resulted in his firing by CNN.

Monday saw a stunning cable news bloodbath, as Fox News fired top-rated host Tucker Carlson without warning — then within minutes, news broke that CNN was firing longtime anchor and central pillar of their morning program in an equally shocking fashion. Lemon had been the nucleus of CNN This Morning, the morning show he co-anchored with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

In Lemon’s case, the final straw was reportedly an intense segment in which Lemon called out GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over a series of misleading assertions about Black history.

The shocking firing drew celebratory victory dances from high-profile critics like former President Donald Trump and former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, but other high-profile figures rallied to Lemon’s defense, specifically on the issue of the interview with Ramaswamy.

Khanna was among those who sided with Lemon, writing on Twitter, “Don Lemon was right. As an Indian American, I was profoundly embarrassed by Vivek lecturing a Black man about Black history. The truth is that the Black civil rights movement paved the way for the 1965 immigration act so that Vivek’s family or mine could come to America. We owe a huge debt.”

Former NAACP head Professor Cornell Williams Brooks wrote that Lemon “is guilty here of being a journalist—getting tough on a guest who’s loose and/or lying about FACTS. For centuries, the plain facts of Black History have been twisted into nooses of falsehood. Why in 2023 Lemon is expected to accept being insulted and lied to?”

FACTS Don Lemon is guilty here of being a journalist—getting tough on a guest who’s loose and/or lying about FACTS. For centuries, the plain facts of Black History have been twisted into nooses of falsehood. Why in 2023 Lemon is expected to accept being insulted and lied to? https://t.co/uXx7nzh0vd — Rev. & Prof. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) April 25, 2023

Prominent Black sports journalist Jemele Hill similarly praised Lemon’s interview, writing “So Don Lemon got fired for … doing his job?”

So Don Lemon got fired for … doing his job? A ✌🏾presidential candidate✌🏾that says the NRA helped Black people secure their rights deserved to be called out for lying. Not to mention that asinine characterization of the Civil War. https://t.co/esa3G0zxN8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2023

Others joined in praising Lemon’s interview and denouncing the firing:

I’m not a Don Lemon fan, but this was a pretty good interview. The idea that the NRA played a critical role in securing civil rights for Black Americans is insulting. https://t.co/eqi2r8N1yy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 24, 2023

So, you’re saying Don Lemon was fired for calling out a Republican fraud who had the audacity to sit on Lemon’s show and attempt to lecture him about Black history? https://t.co/Ikm2Fz4xuQ — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) April 24, 2023

Don Lemon was correct and how dare Vivek tell a Black man how his people secured their freedom. Damn, is this what it is coming to America? Black America especially should take note. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 25, 2023

So did Don Lemon get kicked out because of that argument with that GOP candidate who tried to tell him about black people? — Dr. Virgo, The Hand of Dameon Targaryen (@DrVirgo1981) April 24, 2023

Seeing Don Lemon rightly push back against anti-Black lies spewed by a POC while the left-leaning white woman sat quiet.. then Lemon got fired by the cis white male billionaire ..really encapsulates so much about america and the battle Black folk are in to preserve our history — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) April 24, 2023

So Don Lemon was fired for being a journalist? While Poppy Harlow kept her job for not being a journalist at all, while Vivek Ramaswamy spewed his nonsense that Black Americans got their freedom because of the 2nd Amendment? 🤔 https://t.co/Crer7Mc9vx — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) April 25, 2023

If Don lemon got fired from CNN for telling a conservative (correctly) that Black folks still had to (and are having to) fight for freedom after the civil war, then 1. I’m proud of Don for calling bullshit bullshit 2. CNN needs to be called to the floor. https://t.co/eiPvRvbUwq — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) April 24, 2023

Watch the interview above via CNN This Morning.

