Donald Trump Attacks The ‘Failing Fast’ National Review: ‘People Are Tired of Haters’

Former President Donald Trump tore into the National Review and its editorial staff on Friday, writing that they “couldn’t shine the shoes of Bill Buckley.”

Ironically, Trump ended his screed by declaring “People are tired of haters.”

“Why does anyone read the National Review? They are so negative to Conservatives and me, and are seen as being led by lightweights that couldn’t shine the shoes of Bill Buckley. They have absolutely nothing going, it is failing fast, and my only question is, who is paying for the losses—when it loses plenty of money and serves no purpose at all. People are tired of haters—let the National Review die peacefully!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account and sent out as a statement via his political action committee.

The National Review, founded by William F. Buckley Jr. in 1955, has long been seen as a key publication in crafting the ideological foundations of the conservative movement, which is often at odds with Trump.

The magazine was a fierce critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and published a lengthy manifesto attacking him titled “Against Trump.” Many critics of the magazine, which later pivoted to support Trumpism, attacked the publication after it once again turned on the former president in recent weeks.

The publication tore into Trump after the GOP’s lackluster results in the 2022 midterms, which many pundits and observers attributed to Trump-backed candidates underperforming establishment Republicans.

Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, tweeted out the publication’s editorial titled, “No.” which explicitly rejects Trump as the leader of the GOP and his 2024 presidential ambitions.

“A bruised Donald Trump announced a new presidential bid on Tuesday night, an invitation to double down on the outrages and failures of the last several years that Republicans should reject without hesitation or doubt,” tweeted Lowry earlier in the week.

Trump has had success in outlasting conservative publications critical of him in the past, most notably the Weekly Standard, which was shuttered in December 2018.

