Donald Trump Jr. Declares He’s ‘Fairly Liberal on the Issue’ of Trans Rights

Donald Trump Jr. declared in a recent podcast sitdown that he’s actually “fairly liberal” on the transgender issue until it involves kids.

The revelation came on last Thursday’s episode of the Full Send podcast.

Trump Jr. sat down to talk about the recent arrest of his father, former President Donald Trump, and the future of American politics.

At one point during the conversation, the topic of the Nashville school shooting arose, which left three children and three adults dead. It led host Kyle Forgeard to bring up the topic of trans rights.

“All the gender affirmation bullshit, like, you know, I think it’s just a literal attack on everything that we hold near and dear,” Trump Jr. said, offering a typically screed against the left. “Everything that would be a historical, traditional, normal American norm, they’re trying to break it.”

As the conversation continued, Trump Jr. called out the destruction of innocence in some schools that “show graphic — sexual details to children in elementary school.”

Trump Jr. then shifted gears, saying, “I don’t give a shit, dude. If you’re an adult and you wanna be trans and you do it — great! If you’re happy, you’re productive. I actually don’t give a shit. I’m fairly liberal on the issue.”

“Forcing it on the kids is like – that’s the crazy part,” Forgeard said, pushing back.

Trump Jr. agreed, saying, “You force it on a three-year-old. You get parents and try to say, ‘A parent shouldn’t decide but your rainbow-haired freak show teacher should be able to convince a three-year-old that they’re doing this and permanently mutilate their body.’ That’s fucking bullshit.”

