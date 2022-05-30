Donald Trump Jr. Goes on Wild Rant Blaming ‘Wokeness’ and Laziness for Uvalde School Shooting

Donald Trump Jr. took to Rumble on Saturday to express his frustration over the Uvalde school shooting, blaming “wokeness” and “laziness” for the tragedy.

Trump Jr. lamented over a New York Post article that quoted Adriana Reyes, the mother of shooter Salvador Ramos, asking for the community to forgive her son, saying, “Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

Ramos stormed Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning, killing 19 children and 2 adults.

“He had his reasons for killing 19 — fourth graders?” Trump Jr. asked. “Young elementary schools? He had his reasons? Yeah, maybe you are the reason? Uh, but you know, we’re not supposed to judge this piece of crap who shot and killed 19 kids. He had his reasons, right? Screw you!”

He continued, “This is so much of the problem in our society. There’s always an excuse. There’s no accountability — ever. We’re not allowed to actually say anything about it, right? We’re supposed to ‘see something say something,’ but we all know that you actually see something and say something you’re labeled — you’re bigoted.”

“It’s the gun, it’s not the sociopath wielding it, folks!” he shouted. “‘If it wasn’t for the gun, this kid would be a well adjusted reasonable individual. He’d be a wonderful human being, right?’ He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some other improvised device or a machete!”

“We can’t acknowledge what the actual causes are. It’s not, you know, a drug addict mother, and a missing father, and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools. You crazy teachers, you know, teaching some of the crap I’ve been talking about — It’s none of those things!” Trump Jr. lamented. “It’s obviously not the total lack of any discipline, patience, perseverance. You know, that’s just gone from society and has nothing to do with that guys.”

Trump Jr. then said the actual problem is “Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, and laziness!”

He added, “Until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap. They’ll blame it on the gun. They’ll blame it on everything — no one could possibly take responsibility for their actions. No one can admit that someone’s actually a piece of garbage and screwed up. Right? We can’t have that. That would be mean. That’s where we are folks! That’s where we are!”

Listen above via Donald Trump Jr. on Rumble.

