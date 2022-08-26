Donald Trump Jr. Posts Picture of His Dad’s Redacted Groin

Donald Trump Jr. shared an image of his father’s groin area blacked out – or redacted – online Friday, hours after an affidavit for the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago was released to the public.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump took to Instagram, where he shared a snap of his father on a golf course.

A black bar was added to covered a fully-clothed Donald Trump’s groin area – a reference to pages of the affidavit which Trump’s allies say they want fully-released.

Don Jr. wrote, “Redact this!!!”

The affidavit was released Friday at the request of numerous media outlets, and against the wishes of the Justice Department.

The DOJ clarified in the document there is a “criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information” underway.

The 38-page affidavit is heavily redacted, but states the FBI was looking for 15 specific boxes which the DOJ said believe contained highly-classified information when it raided Trump’s home earlier this month.

“The FBI’s investigation has established that documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the materials contained in the FIFTEEN BOXES and were stored at the PREMISES in an unauthorized location,” the DOJ wrote when it sought permission from a federal judge to search Mar-a-Lago.

Images of the redaction bars weren’t viral on Twitter Friday.

Don Jr. tweeted about the affidavit shortly after its release, and complained it lacked transparency.

Well this really clears things up. pic.twitter.com/6S2FxIQtSi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2022

