Donald Trump Jr’s Ex-Girlfriend Dishes On Their First Time Having Sex in a Bathroom at a Gay Club

Aubrey O’Day shared a trove of details about her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. a decade ago, and the changes she says she saw in him when he and his father got into politics.

The singer and actress joined Michael Cohen on his Mea Culpa podcast, where she talked about how she and Trump Jr. (who was married at the time) started a relationship after her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. O’Day recalled how she and Trump Jr. bonded and said they were each other’s “soulmate” before the latter’s descent into hard-right populist politics.

“You know what a bleeding-heart liberal I am, and you know how I’m a social justice warrior since I was born and raised by one,” O’Day said. “There is no way that I could have ever loved somebody like what we see today. So, that goes to show you how much transformation or potential posturing the man is doing or has done since the man that I would call my soulmate — I also don’t discredit that word. I do think if he were able to tell the truth, he would, since he called me his soulmate first.”

O’Day spoke of how she and Trump Jr. connected while she was on his dad’s show, and how she empathized with his rebelliousness in his younger years. She also recalled how she and Cohen previously talked about how Trump Jr. was supposedly aware that people saw him as “replaceable” and “an idiot” who could never please his father.

When O’Day explained how her liaison with Trump Jr. got started, she said that she was attending an event at a gay club when he said he wanted to meet up with her.

“Everybody was in a g-string or less,” O’Day explained. She said she was surprised when Trump Jr. actually showed up, and her assistant commented he was “very comfortable” and “totally chill” with everyone there.

She drew a contrast between this and Trump Jr.’s current attitude toward the gay community. O’Day also disclosed that the two of them took their relationship to the next level in the club’s bathroom.

I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years the other night and saw all kinds of jokes you know, kind of belittling the gay community, transgender women, et cetera, and I thought to myself, ‘Man you were super comfortable in that gay club.’ In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom.

