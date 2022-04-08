‘Don’t Be a Jerk!’: Buttigieg Tells The View ‘Record Fines’ Coming for Unruly Airline Passengers

Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg announced on The View on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration will be issuing “record fines” for unruly airplane passengers.

“It’s one thing to be grumpy on a flight,” said Buttigieg. “I feel that way sometimes.”

“But it’s another thing to endanger flight crews and to endanger fellow passengers. We have no tolerance for that,” he added. “The FAA is actually getting ready to announce record fines on people who have done this.”

As of April 4, 2021, there have been 1,081 reports of unruly passengers – 707 related to face masks, according to the FAA.

“If you’re on an airplane, don’t be a jerk. Don’t endanger your fellow passengers,

said Buttigieg. “Also if you are not on an airplane, don’t be a jerk.”

“But the bottom line is if you do it on an airplane, and you endanger flight crews and fellow passengers, you will be fined by the FAA and you may be referred for criminal prosecution as well, and you might lose the privilege of flying on an airline, period,” he added.

Buttigieg noted that he had no news about whether the federal mask mandate on airplanes will be extended and that Congress is looking at passing a law creating a no-fly list for unruly passgenders.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com