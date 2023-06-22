‘Don’t Compare Me to Elizabeth Holmes!’ Martha Stewart Bristles After Kara Swisher Mentions Disgraced Theranos Founder

Martha Stewart bristled when podcaster Kara Swisher compared her legal isssues with those of disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

The exchange took place on the Thursday edition of On with Kara Swisher where they talked about Stewart’s career. At one point during the conversation, the topic of Stewart serving five months in federal prison for lying about stock sales arose.

“I look back on it as kind of silly but serious infringement of a person’s rights. It seems to me improbable that that could have happened,” Stewart explained. “If I had had better advice, if I had taken it more — I took it seriously, but I didn’t know the consequences. I had no idea that that would make such a huge difference.”

Stewart clarified that she was not a part of insider trading but was “convicted of a crime of lying.”

“One of the things I always thought was that — interesting that you’re the only woman — person that goes away for insider trading and all those men do it all the time,” Swisher said.

“But it wasn’t insider trading,” Stewart repeated.

“I get it. But I mean, talking about targeting,” Swisher said.

Stewart said that she believes she was targeted, but would not dive into further detail — promising to reveal more in her upcoming autobiography. As Stewart explained the minimal implications on her life after going to prison, Swisher mentioned Holmes.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be the case with Elizabeth Holmes, though. I don’t think when she gets off,” Swisher said.

“Don’t compare me to Elizabeth Holmes, that is a very unfair comparison,” Stewart said.

“I would agree,” Swisher said. “I would agree. Although the only comparison I’d make, it’s interesting that only women seem to pay the price. There’s a lot of Elizabeth Holmes like characters floating around tech.”

Stewart concurred.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

