Podcast host Joe Rogan’s upcoming, sold-out show in Vancouver, Canada has been canceled.

The popular comedian and political pundit addressed the Vancouver show on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet,” Rogan started last Friday. “My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening.”

Rogan was scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena on April 20, 2022.

TicketMaster confirmed on its website that the show was indeed canceled. Ticket holders would be refunded without needing to take any action.

“I don’t even think I can get into the country,” Rogan explained. “I don’t think I can go and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit with what Toronto did — where they cut capacity to 50%.”

British Columbia, the province Vancouver is in, announced last week a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions. The new rules shut bars, nightclubs, and gyms while limiting cinemas, performance halls, concerts, and sporting events to 50-per-cent capacity.

“I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense,” he added. Rogan, who has had Covid-19, has been a prominent skeptic of the Covid-19 vaccinations and has endorsed alternative treatments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com