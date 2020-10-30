Amid President Donald Trump talking about the nation “rounding the turn” on the coronavirus and mocking the coverage of the pandemic, Dr. Deborah Birx is reportedly warning America’s governors about a “broad surge” in the country.

Birx — who has reportedly been refusing to participate in meetings with Dr. Scott Atlas because of his “misleading messages” — spoke to governors in a call Friday obtained by CBS News.

Per CBS, she warned about “a broad surge across every state where it is cooling”:

Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, said on a call that nearly one-third of the nation is in a COVID-19 hot spot, and things aren’t getting any better as people turn to indoor activities… “We’re learning from the far north about how dramatic that spread can be, and we do not see yet improvements in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wisconsin.”

Birx reportedly warned that the pandemic “will only plateau if ‘every single person in your states’ takes wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene seriously,” emphasizing a need to reduce indoor gatherings.

The number of total coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 9 million on Friday.

