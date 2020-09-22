The annual Time 100 is out, and this year’s list of most influential people in the world ranges from people at the forefront of the coronavirus fight to acclaimed artists to political leaders around the world.

President Donald Trump is on the list, as are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Supreme Court chief Justice John Roberts made the list, in an entry written by Anthony Kennedy that says, “In this era, when other branches of government and institutions in our wider society are insensitive to their own incivility, the Roberts court continues to decide questions central to the nation in a civil, thoughtful, rational, dignified way.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is featured on the list as well. Jimmy Kimmel wrote the entry for Fauci and praised him as the “one person millions of Americans immediately knew we could turn to for guidance.”

.@jimmykimmel on Anthony Fauci: "He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives" #TIME100 https://t.co/MD0rZTf5F4 pic.twitter.com/1zrgq6zD0d — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

“Dr. Fauci doesn’t sugarcoat his words and refuses to be pressured by politicians,” Kimmel writes. “He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives. His courage and candor have earned our trust. We are all fortunate to have a man of his wisdom, experience and integrity to help us navigate these difficult waters.”

Attorney General Bill Barr made the list for how effective and consequential he has been as “a top defender of the scandal-plagued President.”

Other people honored as ‘pioneers include Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown for her reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and Dr. Camilla Rothe, an infectious disease specialist whose team was “one of the first to document an asymptomatic infection” early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the many political activists featured on the list are Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi — the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement. Their entry is written by Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, who says that after the last few years of protest, “this year feels different”:

Since the video came out of the brutal killing of George Floyd, people are actually witnessing what African Americans have been going through most of our lives. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Once you feel the pain in your chest, you can’t unfeel that pain. I’m glad to see there are more young people getting involved, more nationalities, more races—the protests are now a rainbow of people from all walks of life, in different countries, joining and saying, “Black lives do matter.”

Artists and celebrities honored on the Time 100 include Megan Thee Stallion, Yo-Yo Ma, I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, and Billy Porter.

You can read the full list and check out all the entries here.

