Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that the U.S. will eventually get a handle on the coronavirus. But he does not believe the virus will ever be completely eliminated.

Appearing at a web seminar for the TB Alliance (via CNN), the infectious disease expert said of Covid-19, “I think we ultimately will get control of it. I don’t really see us eradicating it.”

He added, “I think with a combination of good public health measures, a degree of global herd immunity and a good vaccine — which I do hope and feel cautiously optimistic that we will get. I think when you put all three of those together, I think we will get very good control of this.”

In a Fox News interview on Sunday, President Donald Trump said he considered Fauci to be “a bit of an alarmist.” Fauci disputed that characterization, saying, “I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist.”

Trump has repeatedly said the virus will “disappear” and did so again on Tuesday. Fauci disagrees — but does believe that the U.S. will eventually get a handle on Covid-19.

“Whether it’s this year or next year, I’m not certain … but I think we will bring it down to such a low level that we will not be in the position that we’re in right now for an extended period of time,” Fauci said.

