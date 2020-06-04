Dr. Fauci Optimistic U.S. Will Have ‘A Couple of Hundred Million’ Vaccine Doses By Early 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci is hopeful that the U.S. will have a mass-produced vaccine on the market by early 2021.

Speaking with the Journal of the American Medical Association, the coronavirus task force member expressed optimism that “close to a hundred million doses” of a vaccine would be available within six months.

“And by the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple of hundred million doses,” Fauci said.

Speeding up the process, according to Fauci, is the idea that production and testing are taking place simultaneously.

“It isn’t as if we’re going to make the vaccine, show it’s effective and then have to wait a year to rev up to millions and millions and millions of doses,” Fauci said. “That’s going to be done as we’re testing the vaccine.”

Fauci said he is aware of four or five different vaccine candidates. The hope is that at least one of them will hold up through clinical trials.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates that we have with different platforms, that we’re going to have a vaccine that shows a degree of efficacy that would make it deployable,” the doctor said.

