Dr. Fauci Rejects Trump’s Claim That He is an Alarmist: ‘I Consider Myself a Realist’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is rejecting President Donald Trump’s claim that he is an “alarmist.”

Appearing on Instagram Live with Maria Shriver on Monday, the infectious disease expert was asked whether Trump’s description of him as “a little bit of an alarmist” is fair.

“I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist,” Fauci said.

“So that’s an unfair description?” Shriver asked, following up. “You’re dealing with, reality, as you would like to say.”

“I believe so,” he replied. “But then again, others have different opinions.”

Trump, during his Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace, took some shots at Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci said, ‘Don’t wear a mask.’ Dr. Fauci told me not to ban China, it would be a big mistake,” Trump said. “I did it over and above his recommendation … Dr. Fauci’s made some mistakes.”

The president’s comments follow last week’s White House statement discrediting Fauci — which the coronavirus task force member denounced as “bizarre.” Days later, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro ripped Fauci in an op-ed, which Trump and the White House claim was unsanctioned.

