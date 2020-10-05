Dr. Fauci Says It’s ‘Obvious’ He Hasn’t Been Involved in Trump’s Care, Dodges Question on Secret Service Joyride

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has not been involved with President Donald Trump’s coronavirus treatment.

In a Monday interview on CNN’s New Day, host John Berman asked the infectious disease expert whether he has personally had a hand in the president’s care.

“Well, I think it’s obvious, John, that I have not been involved,” Fauci said. “But again, I don’t want to get into talking about the president’s case, because that’s not something that I’ve really been cleared to talk about. But personally, I have not been involved in the direct care of the president.”

Fauci, though, did vouch for the doctors who have been charged with the president’s case, including Trump’s personal physician Dr. Sean Conley — who has been criticized by many, including Berman, for lying about the president’s treatment.

“My colleagues that I know, including Sean Conley, are very good physicians, and they’re very qualified,” Fauci said. “So I am really confident that the president of the United States is getting the optimum care that you can get with the team over at Walter Reed.”

Later in the interview, Berman tried to get Fauci to comment on the president’s brief lap around Walter Reed Sunday in an SUV with members of the Secret Service — with the CNN host noting that Covid patients should isolate for at least 10 days after exhibiting symptoms, per CDC guidelines.

“It seems to me that that is short of the window where you would want to do anything other than isolate,” Berman said — noting that only four days have passed. “Am I right in reading into that, not in this case specifically?”

Fauci demurred.

“I don’t want to really go there, John, and comment on that, OK?” Fauci said.

Watch above, via CNN.

