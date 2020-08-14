Dr. Anthony Fauci took aim at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday, saying in an interview with The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers that he “triggers some of the crazies in society.”

“I flip around the channels at night, which I probably shouldn’t. And I found this guy — you know this guy, Tucker Carlson? You heard of him?” Edgers asked Fauci in an online interview.

“He’s the guy that really loves me, right?” Fauci replied.

Edgers recited some of Carlson’s recent statements about him. “‘Lord Fauci,’ he called you. ‘Has America put too much faith in just one man?’ ‘Unelected Fauci has been leading this country.’ ‘Fauci has made a lot of wrong predictions.’

“Does that get under our skin?” Edgers asked. “Does it bother you? On a humane level, do you feel threatened or concerned when you see that kind of thing floating out there?”

“I’m not concerned about what he says,” Fauci said. “It’s a little bit — I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens.”

Carlson has been highly critical of Fauci — the public face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — for the aggressive response to the coronavirus by both the federal and state governments.

Fauci — who has worked for six presidential administrations since graduating from medical school in 1966, and who is just four months shy of his 80th birthday — said he never could have anticipated this year’s dynamic.

“I mean, who would have when I was in medical school doing things to save people’s lives, I’d have to be going around with a security detail?” he said. “That’s really ridiculous.”

Watch above via The Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]