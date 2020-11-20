Former Bush White House medical adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner weighed in on the news that Donald Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. He said that he took no pleasure from the virus infecting the president’s son, someone who has publicly dismissed the deadly risks of the outbreak, and instead just felt frustration and anger.

Appearing on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Reiner emphasized that the disconnect between the Trump campaign’s lack of leadership as the pandemic is raging out of control across the country.

“Don Jr. tested positive after attending an indoor Election Night party with barely any masks,” Lemon noted. “When you don’t take the virus seriously, aren’t outbreaks likely, like this, unfortunate? I mean, it’s unfortunate, obviously, but it’s inevitable, don’t you think?”

“It’s even simpler than that. When you don’t take masks seriously, you will get infected by this virus,” Reiner pointed out. “We know the converse is true. If you take masking seriously, you are likely not to get this virus. I don’t have any schadenfreude. But I am angry so many people in this country have died as a consequence of this administration, his father’s inattention to this pandemic.”

Reiner then referenced the dire state of the nation’s fight against a coronavirus that is spreading out of control.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9 million tests, 193k cases, and 82k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today. pic.twitter.com/Wa74KCcOVG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020

“Another 1,800 dead today. This is the third day in a row that over 1,800 people in this country have died. Almost 200,000 new cases,” Reiner noted. “And that death number is going to double over the next month. We’re going to start to see close to 4,000 dead people per day in the United States. And that just makes me so angry.”

