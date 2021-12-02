Dr. Marty Makary took aim at President Joe Biden on Thursday for painting Americans who hadn’t received booster shots as “the “villain.”

“The problem is not that we are under-boosted,” the Johns Hopkins surgeon said in a segment with Fox News’ John Roberts and Sandra Smith. “If you look at the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] website right now, the risk of hospitalization in somebody who’s fully vaccinated with no booster is one in 26,000. That is very low,” Makary said.

“Our problem right now is not that 19-year-olds with natural immunity have only gotten two doses of the vaccine and ‘need a booster,’ yet that’s exactly where the president went with this sort of circling the wagon around the idea that the villain is the unboosted, fully vaccinated American,” he continued.

Biden said in a Thursday speech that he was seeking to expand a nationwide campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination booster shots with “more outreach” as he complained that more than 100 million Americans had opted not to seek booster shots.

“Go get your booster now,” Biden said, returning to the issue throughout his address. “Go get it now.”

Noting the Food and Drug Administration had voted against recommending boosters for all Americans, Makary added, “I’m disappointed that immediately with Omicron, we are going to the idea of boosters as the solution. Our problem is not even Omicron. Our problem right now is unvaccinated adults with a risk factor who do not have natural immunity. They’re still getting into trouble right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

