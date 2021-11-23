Dr. Marty Makary slammed the “farce” of mask usage in a Tuesday interview, arguing that they had become part of a caste system in which the rich were exempt.

“I don’t wear a mask,” the pancreatic surgeon and Fox News contributor noted in an interview for former New York Times editor Bari Weiss’ Substack. “I don’t wear a mask in public or with friends unless I’m at a bingo night at the local geriatric gathering where there’s a lot of people that have organ transplants. I wear a mask out of courtesy but look at the farce of what’s happening. Not only do you have to wear a mask for the nine steps to walk to your table at a restaurant, but when you go to a gathering the workers are wearing a mask and no one else is.”

While most states have rolled back rules that required private establishments to enforce mask mandates, six states — Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington — still have such rules in place, and the federal government is still enforcing mask mandates where it holds power.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in June he didn’t foresee an end to mask mandates in airports, saying it was a “matter of respect.”

Makary, an English emigrant to America who completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University, said it was “disgusting” to see different rules applied to service workers and the elite classes they serve.

“We’re imposing a new form of an oligarchy and exercising a power imbalance that would, in any other setting, be seen as disgusting,” Makary told Weiss. “Just look and see who is wearing a mask. These are people from minority communities. They’re low income people. They have to work in the pandemic and those of us that are enjoying cocktails, we’re told, you are dignified enough, you are noble enough where your transmission is somehow sanctioned. It’s OK. But for other people, it’s not.”

