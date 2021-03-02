Dr. Oz Helps Revive Passenger Who Collapsed at Newark Airport

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped revive a man at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday night — performing CPR on the passenger who went into cardiac arrest due to a heart attack.

Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant was also at the scene — immediately giving the ill passenger attention and calling for backup after witnessing him collapse.

The incident occurred at 11:07 p.m. on Monday night in the baggage claim area of Terminal C, according to a report by FOX 5 New York.

Oz later took to Twitter on Tuesday to describe the incident:

“Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived [at Newark Airport],” he wrote. “I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man’s airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life.”

He also included a link with information on how to perform CPR, adding, “As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator.”

