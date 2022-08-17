Dr. Oz Owns 5 Times More Houses Than He Claimed During Campaign Event Last Week

Mehmet Oz owns eight more homes than he claimed at a campaign stop last weekend in Pennsylvania, and 10 times more homes than you if you have found the post-pandemic real estate market cost-prohibitive.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Oz owns ten homes, a real estate footprint that spans four states and two countries.

Despite that real estate empire, the former TV doctor and current GOP Senate nominee said he owned just two homes when questioned on the campaign trail.

“Legitimately, I own two houses,” Oz said last week, according to the Beast. “But one of them we’re building on, the other ones I rent.”

It remains unclear what an illegitimate land owner might look like. One could assume such a person would be squatting in a property to which they have no legal right.

Oz, who is worth a reported $100 million, certainly isn’t squatting – especially at his 9,000 square foot New Jersey compound.

As for his comments about “renting” some of his homes, Oz does rent several properties – to other people.

The Beast reported Oz owns a 7,000 square foot rural estate in Pennsylvania, two New York City condos, another condo in New Jersey, and three properties in Turkey.

Oz also owns a beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida and another parcel in Okeechobee, Florida, which is reported to be a cattle ranch. All these properties do, in fact, “legitimately” belong to Oz.

Naturally, there is absolutely nothing wrong with owning real estate following a successful TV career – or from any legitimate source of income. It’s the American dream.

Somehow, Oz continues to find ways to show a disconnect between him and everyday Pennsylvanians.

His name and “crudités” were trending this week after an April video the celebrity doctor posted from a grocery store in the commonwealth was recirculated on Twitter.

Not only did he complain about the price of vegetables he intended to eat off a literal platter, but he botched the name of the store he was shopping in.

He called the market “Wegners” while apparently mashing up the names of two regional chains – Redner’s and Wegmans.

Inflation is hurting American families. Under Joe Biden, gas prices are skyrocketing and food prices are rising. We must stop the reckless spending. This is outrageous! Thanks a lot, Joe. pic.twitter.com/8kNil6upn8 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 6, 2022

Oz’s four-month-old video began circulating on Twitter Monday after his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA), shared it.

Fetterman has been accused of living off his family until he was in his 40s.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com