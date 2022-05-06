Dr. Oz Roundly Booed at Pennsylvania MAGA Rally Despite Trump Endorsement

U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz was booed Friday night at a rally in the commonwealth headlined by former President Donald Trump. The Republican Senate nominee from Ohio, J.D. Vance was also in attendance.

Prior to Oz’s speech, the former TV doctor was booed during an introductory video in which he shared his stance against abortion.

“I’m pro-life, life starts at conception, and that’s how I feel,” Oz said in the pre-recorded remarks.

He was met by a chorus of boos.

WATCH: Trump supporters boo Dr Oz videos at today’s rally in PA pic.twitter.com/REIrZcAyCV — Ultra Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 6, 2022

Oz eventually took to the stage, where he argued Trump endorsed him after coming to the realization he is both “smart” and “tough.”

What in the world even is this… pic.twitter.com/RTywW3aKqK — Ultra Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 6, 2022

“President Trump endorsed me because he said I was smart, tough and I will never let you down,” a rain-drenched Oz said. “Yeah, I’m smart, but am I tough? That’s the question. He knew it because he checked it out. He did his homework. He wrote that announcement himself. ‘Cause I am smart. ‘Cause I’m tough as nails and I will never let you down.

Trump’s endorsement of Oz has left some conservatives scratching their heads.

Oz previously made statements in support of abortion, against gun rights, and against fracking.

I have enormous respect for President Trump. I was honored to have his endorsement in PA.

Twice

But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime—he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA https://t.co/kuTo4pp53U — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 9, 2022

Oz is Romney 2.0. Awful endorsement. — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 10, 2022

This is happening because Trump’s surrounded himself by staff who are on McConnell’s payroll & hostile to the MAGA agenda. Everybody telling Trump who to endorse in primaries works for The Swamp. They played him. Again. https://t.co/SoD656HT0V — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) April 10, 2022

