Dr. Oz Roundly Booed at Pennsylvania MAGA Rally Despite Trump Endorsement

By Kipp JonesMay 6th, 2022, 7:50 pm
 

Dr. Oz Booed at MAGA Rally Despite Trump Endorsement

U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz was booed Friday night at a rally in the commonwealth headlined by former President Donald Trump. The Republican Senate nominee from Ohio, J.D. Vance was also in attendance.

Prior to Oz’s speech, the former TV doctor was booed during an introductory video in which he shared his stance against abortion.

“I’m pro-life, life starts at conception, and that’s how I feel,” Oz said in the pre-recorded remarks.

He was met by a chorus of boos.

Oz eventually took to the stage, where he argued Trump endorsed him after coming to the realization he is both “smart” and “tough.”

“President Trump endorsed me because he said I was smart, tough and I will never let you down,” a rain-drenched Oz said. “Yeah, I’m smart, but am I tough? That’s the question. He knew it because he checked it out. He did his homework. He wrote that announcement himself. ‘Cause I am smart. ‘Cause I’m tough as nails and I will never let you down.

Trump’s endorsement of Oz has left some conservatives scratching their heads.

Oz previously made statements in support of abortion, against gun rights, and against fracking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: