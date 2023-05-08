Dr. Phil and Bill Maher Clash After TV Doctor Refuses to Say Trump is Worse Than Biden

Dr. Phil McGraw and Bill Maher had a back and forth over whether former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden have been more damaging to the country.

The exchange took place on the Sunday edition of Maher’s podcast, Club Random, when he asked McGraw about his outlook on the country.

McGraw noted that the country was “heading for a cliff” with various factors contributing to the dire situation but he noted that he stays non-political because he thinks “there’s idiocy on both sides.” McGraw referenced the chaotic State of the Union address that had various political figures shouting during the president’s speech.

“I’m not a big fan of our president or the last one, but I respect the office of the president and to see somebody screaming liar — that disrespects the office. I think the rest of the world’s gotta be looking at that going ‘God,'” McGraw said.

Maher stopped him to highlight his comments on not being a big fan of the current and last president. “They are very different people and one of them is much more of a threat to the republic. And that would be the 45th. Would you not agree?” Maher pushed, labeling Biden a return to normalcy.

McGraw would successfully shift the conversation to the topic of the “woke agenda” but eventually Maher would ask him the same question again.

“So you may think that you’re not gonna be political, but you’re being political and I think it’s a good place for you to go. You can’t avoid it anymore. You can’t avoid it… Now again, I come back to Trump, you gotta like be on the page that he’s worse than Joe Biden and very different than Joe Biden. Come on, doc,” Maher said.

“It’s not politics that determine the outcome of society. It’s culture. I don’t care about politics… I don’t care about that. I care about our culture,” McGraw said while noting that both Democrats and Republicans have been in control near equal amounts of time.

“Okay? I’m disappointed that I can’t get you to just out and out say that Trump is a completely different animal than the politics on the left and the right that we both agree is very lacking on both sides,” Maher said, bewildered.

As Maher tried to list Trump’s resume of chaos that sets him apart from other leaders, he said, “If I can’t have your faith on that, it’s very hard for me to understand where you’re coming from on any issue.”

“I’m telling you this. That’s a cop out. What difference does it make? A – he’s not in power now. B – he’s probably not gonna be,” McGraw said, assuring Maher that culture is the true culprit of America’s decline.

Maher would eventually simmer down the conversation, noting how the two could disagree but could remain good friends.

“One thing you have to have in a friendship, and I hope we’re friends now for a long time, is the ability to air your differences and then just move on,” Maher said.

Watch above via Club Random With Bill Maher.

