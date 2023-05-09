Dr. Phil Jokes With Bill Maher About Never Being on His Show: ‘I Watch All Of Your Shows and You Watch None of Mine – Go F*ck Yourself’

Dr. Phil McGraw revealed the reason why he has yet to appear on Real Time with Bill Maher during a recent conversation with Maher.

The exchange took place on the Sunday edition of Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random where he spoke with McGraw about his lengthy career.

“I hate to be that guy at the party who says, ‘Hey Doc, could you look at my elbow’ but like, as long as you are here and I may never get the chance again. Please. I mean, have a shot at me. I would love to hear — if you have any thoughts about like how I could be better or what maybe I’m doing wrong,” Maher said sincerely, sighting how many people McGraw has helped throughout his career.

“No, that’s why I said — I’m probably the last person to do it cause I think we think too much alike. I watch all of your shows,” McGraw said.

“Oh good,” Maher said.

“You watch none of mine, so go fuck yourself,” McGraw said which sent Maher into a fit of laughter.

“Maybe I’ll start now. Well, now you’re going off the air. Oh, bad timing,” Maher joked noting that McGraw will be retiring from his hit CBS show after 21 years.

As their conversation continued, McGraw said he plans to return to TV in early 2024.

“You’ve gotta do Real Time then,” Maher said. “Come on.”

“I was gonna do it a couple times last year and the schedule didn’t work out,” McGraw said.

“That’s what they always say when they just don’t want to do it,” Maher replied.

McGraw said that was simply not true.

“I tried. I was scratching on the door. They wouldn’t let me in,” McGraw said.

“No. I promise you that’s not the case. I’ve asked for years,” Maher said.

Maher pointed out that McGraw blamed it on a scheduling problem, one he assumed was on the doctor’s side.

“Not on my part,” McGraw corrected.

“Not on your part — Well, I apologize if that was the case and I will fix this because I don’t know where that wire got crossed,” Maher said, noting that it would be a perfect chance to promote McGraw’s new show.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

